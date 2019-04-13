Pittsburgh Pirates (7-5, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (6-6, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chris Archer (1-0, 2.46 ERA) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-1, 6.52 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Pittsburgh in game two of a three-game series.

The Nationals finished 41-40 in home games in 2018. Washington pitchers struck out 8.7 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.04.

The Pirates went 38-43 away from home in 2018. Pittsburgh averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last year. The Nationals won the season series 5-2 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.