ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays opening day starter Chris Archer, Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria are all nearing a return from the disabled list.

Archer, out since June 3 due to a left abdominal strain, is scheduled for a bullpen session Saturday and face hitters Tuesday. If all goes well, Rays manager Kevin Cash said the right-hander could be then be inserted back into the rotation.

Kiermaier, sidelined since mid-April by a torn ligament in his right thumb, is lined up to start a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday with Class A Charlotte. He hopes to be around June 20.

“It’s getting close, baby,” Kiermaier said.

Hechavarria, who missed 19 games with a right hamstring strain, could join Charlotte Monday.

