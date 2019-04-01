St. Louis Cardinals (88-74, third in the NL Central in 2018) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (82-79, fourth in the NL Central in 2018)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Pirates: Chris Archer (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts St. Louis for the 2019 home opener.

The Pirates went 43-33 in division play in 2018. Pittsburgh pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.00.

The Cardinals finished 41-35 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. St. Louis pitchers had an ERA of 3.85 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.34. The Cardinals won the season series 11-8 in 2018.

Pirates Injuries: None listed.

Cardinals Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.