FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2018, file photo, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado throws to first base to put out Arizona Diamondbacks’ A.J. Pollock in the first inning of a baseball game in Denver. AL MVP Mookie Betts, NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and major league home run champion Khris Davis reached high-priced one-year deals to avoid salary arbitration, while Arenado and pitchers Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino and Aaron Nola failed to reach agreements and for now appeared headed to hearings. (David Zalubowski, File/Associated Press)

DENVER — Four-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado asked for $30 million in salary arbitration Friday, while the Colorado Rockies offered $24 million.

Arenado, who has won six straight Gold Glove Awards and four consecutive Silver Slugger Awards, made $17.85 million last year.

He hit .297 with an NL-high 38 home runs and 110 RBIs, which tied for second in the league, to help the Rockies reach the playoffs for the second straight season. They beat the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card game before being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the Division Series.

Colorado agreed to one-year contracts with All-Star shortstop Trevor Story, right-handers Jon Gray and Chad Bettis, left-hander Tyler Anderson, right-handed reliever Scott Oberg and catcher Tony Wolters to avoid arbitration.

Story, the Rockies’ first-round pick in the 2011 amateur draft, gets a big raise from $630,000 to $5 million. He hit .291 with 37 homers and 108 RBIs in earning his first All-Star selection.

Anderson, also a first-round pick in the 2011 draft, received a salary of $2,625,000, a raise from $555,000. He was 7-9 with a 4.55 ERA.

Gray will earn $2,925,000, up from $550,000. The team’s first-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft went 12-9 with a 5.21 ERA.

Bettis, who went 5-2 with a 5.01 ERA, will get $3,325,000, up from $2 million.

Wolters gets a raise from $550,000 to $960,000 after hitting .170 with three homers and 27 RBIs.

Oberg and the Rockies agreed to a $1.3 million deal. The 28-year-old pitcher made $555,000 in 2018 as he emerged as one of Colorado’s more reliable relievers. He was 8-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 58 2/3 innings.

Oberg appeared in all four of Colorado’s postseason games last season, going 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.