Arizona Diamondbacks (81-79, third in NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (65-95, fifth in NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Diamondbacks: Zack Godley (14-11, 4.75 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 180 strikeouts) Padres: Jacob Nix (2-4, 6.81 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: A.J. Pollock has been as good as it gets for Arizona as of late. He’s batting .304 with seven hits and three home runs in the past week. The Padres have gone 4-4 in games started by Nix. The San Diego pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Miguel Diaz’s 14.5. The Diamondbacks enter the game after going 3-7 in their last 10 outings. Arizona has allowed just 3.2 runs per game in Godley’s starts this year. In Friday’s game, the Padres defeated the Diamondbacks 3-2. Colten Brewer got the win for San Diego, his first on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 171 hits for the Diamondbacks this year. His .290 batting average is 14th in the National League. Ketel Marte has three home runs and six RBIs while slugging .758 over his past 10 games for Arizona. Eric Hosmer has 71 runs and 67 RBIs for the Padres this season. Freddy Galvis has two home runs and six RBIs while slugging .767 over his past 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .211 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 11 runs. Padres: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 10 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports