Boston Red Sox (2-8, fifth in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (5-4, third in the AL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Hector Velazquez (0-0, 4.77 ERA) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-0, 4.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Boston in the final game of a three-game series.

The Diamondbacks went 40-41 on their home field in 2018. Arizona hit .235 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 259 total doubles last year.

The Red Sox went 51-30 on the road in 2018. Boston pitchers had an ERA of 3.75 last season while striking out 9.6 hitters per game.

