Boston Red Sox (2-7, fifth in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (4-4, third in the AL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: David Price (0-1, 6.00 ERA) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (0-0, 8.31 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Boston for the 2019 home opener.

The Diamondbacks went 40-41 on their home field in 2018. Arizona pitchers had a WHIP of 1.25 last year while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

The Red Sox went 51-30 on the road in 2018. Boston hit .268 as a team with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 208 total home runs last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.