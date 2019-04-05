Boston Red Sox (2-6, fifth in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-4, third in the AL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rick Porcello (0-1, 13.50 ERA) Diamondbacks: Zack Godley (0-1, 11.81 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Boston for the 2019 home opener.

The Diamondbacks went 40-41 in home games in 2018. Arizona batted .235 as a team last year and hit 176 total home runs.

The Red Sox went 51-30 away from home in 2018. Boston averaged 9.3 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 355 total doubles last year. These two teams did not play each other in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

