San Diego Padres (10-5, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-8, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Strahm (0-2, 7.04 ERA) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-1, 2.57 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks went 39-37 in division play in 2018. Arizona hit 176 total home runs with 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.

The Padres went 28-48 in division play in 2018. San Diego averaged 8.0 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 250 total doubles last year. The Diamondbacks won the season series 12-7 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.