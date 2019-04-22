Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Nick Burdi, right, holds his arm after delivering a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 22, 2019. Burdi left the game with a team trainer, and the Diamondbacks won 12-4. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH — Pirates reliever Nick Burdi left in tears with a right arm injury, a chilling low point for Pittsburgh in a 12-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Burdi, who had Tommy John surgery in 2017, had already given up five runs in a third of an inning when he fired a 96 mph fastball to Jarrod Dyson. The 26-year-old Burdi shrugged his right arm after releasing the pitch then crumpled to the ground. Surrounded by teammates, a trainer and manager Clint Hurdle, Burdi sobbed on the mound before standing and walking off holding his arm. The team said he was dealing with pain in his biceps and right elbow.

The scene came after the Diamondbacks had already put the finishing touches on a massive rally that turned a three-run deficit into their major league leading ninth comeback win of the season.

David Peralta hit a bases-clearing triple off Kyle Crick (0-1) in the seventh and Christian Walker smacked a two-run homer off Burdi two batters later. Eduardo Escobar hit his third home run of the season and finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Arizona starter Zack Godley only lasted four-plus innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, with four walks and two strikeouts. Matt Andriese (3-1) picked up the win in relief.

RAYS 6, ROYALS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mike Zunino returned from the paternity list and hit his first home run for Tampa Bay, a two-run shot that helped stop a season-high four-game skid with a win over Kansas City.

Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe and Daniel Robertson also drove in runs for the AL East leaders, who scored three times in the seventh to come from behind against Brad Keller (2-2). It’s the ninth time this season the Royals have lost after holding a lead in the sixth inning or beyond.

Pitching while appealing a five-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing fracas with the Chicago White Sox last week, Keller allowed five runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings. It was his first outing since hitting Chicago’s Tim Anderson with a pitch two innings after the AL’s leading hitter emphatically spiked his bat to celebrate a homer, sparking last Wednesday’s melee that led to his suspension.

Alex Gordon, Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler hit solo homers for the Royals, who have lost four straight.

Wilmer Font (1-0) struck out the only batter he faced to get the win. Emilio Pagan pitched the ninth for his first career save.

WHITE SOX 12, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE — José Abreu homered and drove in five runs, James McCann had a homer and four RBIs and Chicago beat bumbling Baltimore.

McCann’s three-run drive off David Hess (1-4) highlighted a four-run fifth inning, and Abreu’s shot with a man on sparked a four-run seventh against Tanner Scott.

Abreu also had an RBI single in the fifth and singled in two runs during a four-run eighth.

The rebuilding Orioles have lost four straight, fell to 1-10 at home and drew just 8,555 — their fifth time under 10,000 at Camden Yards this season.

Catcher Jesús Sucre pitched the ninth for Baltimore. The Orioles’ runs came on an RBI double by Trey Mancini in the fifth and solo homer by Pedro Severino in the ninth.

