Atlanta Braves (90-72, first in the NL East in 2018) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-82, third in the NL East in 2018)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Jake Arrieta (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies went 34-42 in division play in 2018. Philadelphia averaged 7.8 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 186 total home runs last year.

The Braves finished 49-27 against NL East Division opponents in 2018. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits per game last year, batting .257 as a team.

Phillies Injuries: None listed.

Braves Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

