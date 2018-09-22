Philadelphia Phillies (78-75, second in NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (86-68, first in NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (10-9, 3.77 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) Braves: Michael Foltynewicz (11-10, 2.90 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 188 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves come into the matchup with a seven and a half-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East. Atlanta is hitting .259 as a team this year, Freddie Freeman’s mark of .311 paces the team. The Phillies have gone 14-15 in games started by Arrieta. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Jerad Eickhoff’s 18.0. The Braves won 6-5 in Friday’s meeting, Jonny Venters earned his fifth win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins is batting .247 with a .352 on-base percentage and .496 slugging percentage in 144 games this season for the Phillies. Cesar Hernandez has three home runs and seven RBIs over his past 10 games for Philadelphia. Ozzie Albies has 103 runs and 70 RBIs for the Braves this season. Ender Inciarte has a .400 batting average with 14 hits and three RBIs over his past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs. Braves: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by one run.

