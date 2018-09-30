Bryce Harper returns to the dugout after the eighth inning Sunday at Denver. He then doubled in what might have been his final at-bat with the Nationals. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Sports columnist

If it was his last swing as a Washington National, it was such a nice one — at once smooth and violent through the ball, sending it into the right field corner. With that, at 4:11 p.m. Mountain time, Bryce Harper cruised into second base with a double, his 34th of the season, the 183rd of his career — all wearing a helmet with that curly “W” on the front.

Fittingly for this season, Harper was stranded on second base. So his last act at the end of a miserable 12-0 loss to the playoff-bound Colorado Rockies was to wander across the dirt and into the dugout, wearing a blank stare ahead into uncertainty.

It felt final. It’s not — not yet. But it felt that way. What followed in the visitors’ clubhouse, was it the last time he took off his Nationals jersey?

“I don’t know,” Harper said. “So, nobody knows. Nobody knows if I’m going to be back, and nobody knows if I’m going to be in a different uniform.”

Thus, on a crisp Sunday in Denver began one of the most anticipated free agencies in baseball history. Bryce Harper is from Las Vegas, his once and forever hometown, and that’s where he headed Sunday night as the offseason began. But Bryce Harper also came of age in Washington and with the Nationals, for whom he hit each of those 183 doubles, not to mention 184 homers.

Shouldn’t this be simple? Harper spent the better part of the last week of the season saying how much he would like to remain in Washington. On Sunday morning, before the last game of what was a disappointing season for his team, General Manager Mike Rizzo, who will have enormous input as to whether Harper stays or goes, said the following: “Of course he’s in our plans. He’s a guy we would love to have.”

So we have an employee who enjoys working for the only company he has ever known, and an employer who is happy with his work. Done deal, right?

Except this has been destined to be complicated since . . . well, since forever. Harper came into the public eye as an anomaly — a prodigy on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a 15-year-old — and he remains one now, as a veteran who has stature as a player and status as a star. Another complicating factor: Harper’s agent, Scott Boras, treats record-setting contracts like pelts mounted on a wall, and his history suggests he will wait until he gets the terms he has envisioned for, oh, six years or so. Plus, both Harper and the Nats could be publicly positioning themselves to be able to say, “Look, he/they said ‘No,’ not me/us,” and not be the bad guy in the divorce.

Harper is still more than two weeks from his 26th birthday, so he is unusually young to have spent the six full seasons in the majors it takes to reach free agency. We’re talking about a contract that will be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, that could threaten Giancarlo Stanton’s $325 million contract, the richest in the history of American team sports. It’s not as straightforward as: “You love us. We love you. Let’s get married!”

“Do I think he stays in Washington?” said one interested onlooker, Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond. “I don’t know. I think that his heart is there. I think any time that you’re basically raised by an organization, there’s that desire to stay.”

Desmond knows both the character and the territory. When Harper arrived with the Nationals in May 2012, Desmond was the incumbent shortstop. Desmond mentored Harper, even as Desmond had his own career to worry about. They grew tight enough that, when Harper got married, Desmond served as a groomsman. Desmond was drafted and developed by Harper’s franchise, played 927 major league games as a Nat — the same number as Harper — reached free agency and left.

“I think a lot of times when you’re under contract, you don’t necessarily feel like you’re the piece that they’re excited to bring in,” Desmond said. “You feel like they’re like, ‘This is what we got.’ You feel like you came with the house.”

Except Harper helped build the house. Before Harper arrived, the Nationals hadn’t posted a winning record since they arrived in Washington for the 2005 season. Sunday, even with a season that fell well short of expectations, they completed their seventh straight winning campaign.

“We’ve grown into a powerhouse,” Harper said.

Make fun of that all you want. Since Harper’s rookie season, only the Los Angeles Dodgers have more regular season wins. Rizzo is adamant that this year’s 82-80 record is a blip, not a trend. And yet the general manager is predicting a return to contention — without knowing whether his most prominent player will be back.

Again, complicated. So, so complicated. And yet . . .

“Just knowing him,” Desmond said, “I don’t know that money will be the No. 1 driving force. I haven’t talked to him about it. That’s just my instinct.”

Free agency is a beautiful, nasty beast, full of opportunity and angst. In 2015, Desmond buckled as he headed toward freedom. When it mattered most for him, personally, he turned in his worst season. The point isn’t that it yielded Desmond just a one-year deal with Texas that offseason, or even that Desmond turned that into an all-star campaign and a five-year, $70 million deal with Colorado. The point is that the pressures are real, and players handle them differently.

“I think my first time going through it, I can honestly say it weighed on me,” he said. “As much as I was reluctant to admit it at the time, there’s a lot of questions going through your mind.”

It’s my belief that Harper had those gremlins running through his brain at various points during the season. He won’t admit it now, and he might not even realize it. But the important part, for whoever buys Harper’s services this winter — be it the Nationals or someone else — isn’t why he struggled in the first few months. It’s how he responded.

“Here’s a kid that, at 25 years old, was hitting .210 — as a superstar,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “He could have fell apart, knowing that he’s going to be a big free agent year. And he didn’t.”

Harper’s final numbers (in, perhaps, his final Nats season): 34 homers, 103 runs, 100 RBI, 130 walks, an on-base percentage of .393 and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .889. His ranks in the National League in those categories: tied for sixth, tied for sixth, tied for seventh, first, fifth and 10th.

“I learned a lot about my mental side,” Harper said. “I learned a lot about my swing and my approach. I’m going to get better and keep plugging along.”

In the clubhouse afterward, Harper sought out teammates to exchange hugs. Victor Robles, the outfield prospect who is part of the reason there are people in baseball who believe the Nats could survive just fine in a post-Harper world, raced over to have him sign a baseball. He and Rizzo, who began scouting Harper as a high school sophomore, embraced and exchanged words: Talk soon.

“I think he’s aware not only of my interest in him, his career and his life,” Rizzo said, “but also ownership’s and the organization’s.”

For the Nationals, winter arrived Sunday evening, and the long march to spring commenced. Eventually, they will gather again in West Palm Beach, Fla., to begin another quest. And as Bryce Harper packed his bag — the red one with the “W” and No. 34 on its side — and exited the clubhouse, all we know is the Nationals say they want him back, and he says he wants to return. We just have no idea what that means.