Reliever Wander Suero helped the Phillies expand their lead with two runs in the seventh. Turner and Soto combined for six hits, three homers, a walk, five RBI and five runs scored. And so a troubling trend continued for the Nationals: Two players can't lift a club short on consistent hitters and reliable arms.

"The frustrating part is — we talked about this before — we're just falling behind early in the game and playing catch-up," Manager Dave Martinez said. "We got to get some of these guys to understand that the big innings, one, are killing us. We got to get them to understand to keep us in the game. We're going to score runs."

Washington, now 12-20, is four games back of second place in the NL East. With an expanded playoff field, each division will have at least two teams in October. The rest will fight for a pair of wild-card spots. But with the wild-card picture crowded and many NL East games left, the Nationals' best hope is to jump some combination of the Phillies, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Miami Marlins. And each of those teams added before Monday's trade deadline.

The Nationals, though, didn't pad their rotation, bullpen or bench, with a depth starter being their biggest need. They didn't cave to selling off veterans, as they did in the twilight in 2018. Howie Kendrick, Asdrúbal Cabrera, Aníbal Sánchez, Adam Eaton, Kurt Suzuki, Sean Doolittle, Eric Thames and Josh Harrison are each on expiring contracts or have an expensive option for 2021 and could have been trade bait with contending clubs.

It was hard, then, to know what the front office really thinks of this team. The Nationals haven't played near well enough to warrant further investment. They also could, in theory, use the odd circumstances to their advantage. The 16-game postseason is a life raft for struggling clubs. Next we'll see if the Nationals can miraculously use it.

"This is what we got," Martinez said Monday afternoon, 15 minutes after the deadline passed. "Just play baseball. We're getting close to September. Let's have a good month and finish up strong."

The Nationals had scoured the market for starting pitchers, according to people with knowledge of their deadline approach. By not trading for one, they assured that Fedde will make around five more starts. He and Austin Voth were carved into the rotation once Joe Ross opted out and Stephen Strasburg had season-ending surgery for carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand.

Voth has been nothing but rough, compiling a 7.99 ERA in six appearances. To Fedde's credit, he had been up and down in six scattered appearances, dealing with emergency calls to the bullpen and too-frequent rain. But he made a few too many mistakes Monday.

Fedde yielded a pair of early solo homers, to Rhys Hoskins and Jay Bruce, before his command totally slipped in the fourth. He walked Bryce Harper on four pitches, drilled J.T. Realmuto with a sinker and, after Didi Gregorius legged out an infield single, let Jean Segura clear the bases with a double.

The Phillies added another run before the inning was over. The 6-0 deficit slimmed to 6-2 when Soto crushed a homer to left in the fifth, pushing him and Turner across home plate. It became 6-4 when Michael A. Taylor and Turner lined back-to-back solo shots off Heath Hembree in the seventh. And in the ninth it shrunk back to two runs, at 8-6, after Soto's second blast again scored him and Turner.

"I don't know, I think every loss is frustrating in general," Turner said when asked if it was tougher to lose when he and Soto were so productive. "It doesn't matter who scores the runs, who gets the hits, who gets the outs on the mound. Obviously the goal is to win."

Turner used four more hits to up his MLB-best batting average to .377. His single in the third extended his hitting streak to 16 games. Soto's two homers kept him well atop the sport's on-base-plus-slugging-percentage leader board.