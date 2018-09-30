The Nationals’ Victor Robles is tagged out at second base after he got picked off in the first inning Sunday at Colorado. Rockies shortstop Trevor Story applies the tag. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

As a handful of teams played Sunday to determine their postseason fate, and a handful of others readied for the start of their playoff journeys, the Washington Nationals played nine innings of baseball entirely devoid of meaning to them. In those nine innings, in which the Colorado Rockies outscored them, 12-0, the Nationals received a message they have been internalizing, bit by bit, for some time now: Whatever talent they amassed on paper this season, the Nationals never looked like a playoff team.

Sunday’s ending — one of the few blowouts they’ve experienced, one of the few games in which they provided no counterargument to their futility — provided a fitting ending to a season that might as well have been a 162-game reality check. They finished the season 82-80, their worst record since 2011.

“You play 162 games. It’s a marathon, and it shows you who you are,” General Manager Mike Rizzo said. “I think this season has shown us who we are. We’ve earned the record that we have.”

[Sunday’s box score: Rockies 12, Nationals 0]

Dave Martinez seemed to feel the end most, but not because he thought it all might come to an end. Before the game, Rizzo reiterated that he has not considered any scenario in which Martinez does not manage this team next year. For now, it seems, he will get a chance to grow.

Martinez’s eyes welled when he talked about Bryce Harper, as well as when he talked about the season, rattling off positives he saw in player after player, expressing how proud he is of this team and that it never fell apart.

But other than Martinez, and the rare reflections Rizzo offered, no overwhelming disappointment or sentimentality gripped the clubhouse. Perhaps preparation makes all the difference. The Nationals have been ready for this day for weeks and had already passed through most of the stages of baseball grief.

The past few days qualified as laid back, with players piled on couches watching football, occasionally tearing their eyes away to sign a jersey for a teammate. Many of those jerseys had No. 34 on the back. Many of the requests were directed to Bryce Harper. After all, he might not wear a Nationals jersey again.

They took the field Sunday in front of a screaming, near-sellout crowd, which had packed Coors Field to see whether the Rockies, who began the day tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the National League West, would finish the day alone there. They did not; both teams won, so the Rockies and Dodgers, both playoff-bound, will play a tiebreaker game for the division title Monday in Los Angeles.

In Milwaukee, Gio Gonzalez threw five scoreless innings in the most important game of the year for the Brewers, who began the day tied with the Chicago Cubs for first in the National League Central. In Chicago, Matt Adams and the St. Louis Cardinals tried to knock off Daniel Murphy and the Cubs and send them to a tiebreaker, or even the wild-card game.

But the Nationals were insulated from the hype, their minds wandering through statistics and mistakes, to flights home and vacations on the horizon, detached from Sunday’s outcomes. Their plans, long since set in stone, were not subject to change.

Victor Robles hit the first pitch of a chilly afternoon up the middle. Two pitches later, the Rockies picked him off. These are the things the Nationals did too often this season, the unnecessary little mistakes that feel small until they happen again and again. Those are the little things that everyone in that clubhouse agreed undid the Nationals this year, the things that will require conscious correction in spring training. For years, those things have fallen by the wayside here. This season changed everyone’s perspective.

“I think that we have to work on the small aspects of the game, the attention to detail, really embracing and realizing every 90 feet is important, every base is crucial,” Rizzo said. “And it’s really shown us and our fan base and our ownership group and our front office that winning in the big leagues isn’t easy. It’s a difficult task. We’ve made it look pretty easy the last seven years.”

For the seventh straight season, the Nationals finished the season with a winning record. And they did not play a season entirely devoid of positives. Trea Turner became the first National to play in all 162 games since Ryan Zimmerman in 2007, and he led the majors with 43 stolen bases. Juan Soto became the most prolific offensive teenager since Harper, second only to Tony Conigliaro for home runs by a teenager in a season with 22.

Anthony Rendon compiled the best season of his career, which is saying something. He hit .309 with 24 homers and 92 RBI despite missing three weeks with a broken toe. Max Scherzer became the sixth pitcher in 25 years to strike out 300 batters. Harper recovered with a monstrous second half to collect the first 100-RBI season of his career, just in time for free agency. And yet, as 53 players shuttled in and out of the clubhouse amid injuries, trades and other circumstances, they didn’t win enough. Injures didn’t help, but the details doomed them.

A few examples: The Nationals finished second in the NL with 69 homers allowed on two-strike pitches. They led the majors by surrendering 15 homers on 0-2 counts. When they are ahead 0-2, good pitchers bury their pitches. When they have two strikes in more hitter-friendly counts, good pitchers pitch to minimize damage. After he allowed a two-run homer to Nolan Arenado in the first inning Sunday, Erick Fedde surrendered an 0-2 single to counterpart Tyler Anderson in the third. A batter later, Charlie Blackmon homered to make it 4-0.

Fedde lasted four innings and finished with a 5.54 ERA. He and many other young pitchers received on-the-job training this year. It did not always go well, and Austin Voth and Kyle McGowin allowed the Rockies to pile on runs late, bludgeoning the Nationals to the very end of a season that was over long before this.

The Nationals have been looking forward for weeks, and by the time Sunday’s game ended, they were well into the admitting-we-have-a-problem stage — a stage they have not confronted often of late, for better or worse.

“I think we’ve all learned a lot about what it takes to really, really win and become a world champion,” Martinez said. “This was a lesson learned.”