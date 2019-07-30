Washington Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde hangs his head in the dugout after being pulled in the fourth inning after giving up nine runs to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night. Washington lost, 11-8, and fell 5½ games behind the Braves in the National League East race. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Once Josh Donaldson’s home run cleared the fence in right field and disappeared into a row of blue seats, Erick Fedde hovered by the third base line, his eyes fixed on the damage, his right hand tugging at the back of his pants.

Fedde was seven pitches away from finishing the worst start of his career. Donaldson’s three-run blast was the biggest blow in the Washington Nationals’ 11-8 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night. Adam Duvall knocked Fedde out two batters later with a solo shot. Fedde’s head shook as he departed. His final line: 3⅔ innings, nine hits, nine earned runs and four walks.

The outing bumped Washington back to 5 1/ 2 games behind the Braves and also underscored the Nationals’ ongoing need for a starter ahead of Wednesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. They have needed bullpen help since early April and that remains their top priority. But Fedde’s outing was another reminder that there is more than one weakness to address.

When Fedde threw the game’s first pitch, right at 7:06 p.m., the deadline was just under 21 hours away. And the Nationals, once potential sellers, now surefire buyers, had yet to make a move. That had fit a league-wide trend, with limited action before the game, until the Braves acquired reliever Chris Martin and the Indians dealt starter Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds in a three-team trade. It’s as if the market was a Jenga tower, wobbling a bit, waiting for one piece to come out so the rest could follow. Dwindling time is only another complicating factor.

Washington, for example, could still use a reliever or two, and a depth starter, and maybe even a utility infielder to fill out its bench. But no investments can happen in a vacuum. Ownership wants the team to stay beneath the competitive balance tax threshold, set at $206 million, leaving them little room to spend. They don’t want to part with their top prospects in a thin system. They’re looking to build, yet their full intentions remain murky as the deadline nears.

“At this point, I know guys are hearing we’re trying to add, add, add,” Manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday afternoon, when the market was still moving at a glacial pace. “And that only means we’re playing well. We’re in a pennant race, and that’s good.”

The Nationals then took a small step back in that race, a glaring weakness showing again, once Fedde was bullied in the third and fourth. He had already given up a run in the second, on a wild pitch with two outs, but the Braves weren’t finished there. They used the next inning to bury the Nationals in a pile of Fedde’s missed spots, and make it so that late home runs by Yan Gomes and Juan Soto, and six total runs in the last two innings, only dented the final deficit.

The 25-year-old righty allowed a double, a run-scoring single, got a strikeout, yielded another run-scoring single, another single, and then a two-run double that, in the span of six batters, put his team in a 5-0 hole. Fedde then allowed four more runs on two homers in the fourth, to Donaldson and Duvall, and that’s when Martinez walked out to get him.

He threw 93 pitches to record 11 outs. He looked a lot like Joe Ross did a few days earlier while exiting — frustrated, fuming, even a bit sad — since Ross gave up seven runs in 4⅔ innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fedde and Ross, along with the injured Austin Voth, are Washington’s current depth options. One has to emerge, at some point soon, as the team’s fifth starter. Two have to fill out the rotation as long as Max Scherzer remains on the injured list with a mild rhomboid strain.

That’s why the Nationals need more than bullpen help. And it’s why the deadline could feel incomplete unless a couple moves are made.

If Scherzer is activated on Aug. 5, his soonest possible return date, the Nationals would likely need a minimum 10 more starts from a combination of Fedde, Ross and Voth. If Scherzer is on the IL longer than that, and indications are that he will be, the workload for Fedde, Ross and Voth increases. That looked like way too big an ask against Atlanta, once the Braves put their bats away, acquired Martin from the Texas Rangers and re-upped their division lead.

The Nationals have spent all season patching holes and crossing their fingers. They’ve cycled a whole cast of journeyman relievers through a still-shoddy bullpen. They are hoping that Fedde, Ross or Voth can turn a corner. But when the final out was tallied Tuesday, to no more than a faint cheer, they still had one final chance to make significant improvements ahead of the pennant chase.

And about 17 hours remained to seize it.