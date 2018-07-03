ARLINGTON, Texas — Astros catcher Brian McCann will have surgery on the troublesome right knee that has sent him to the disabled list for the second time this season.

McCann was put on the disabled list before the Astros played Tuesday night at the Texas Rangers. McCann returned to Houston after the team’s series in Tampa Bay last weekend.

Manager A.J. Hinch said he will have a better timetable after McCann has the surgery.

The DL move was retroactive to Monday, a day off for Houston.

Catcher Ted Federowicz was promoted from Triple-A Fresno. Right-hander Joe Smith was activated from the 10-day DL after missing 23 games because of right elbow soreness.

