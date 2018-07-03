ARLINGTON, Texas — Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann finally got to a point that something had to be done to try to fix his troublesome right knee.

McCann will have surgery after going on the disabled list Tuesday for the second time this season, and the third time in less than a year, because of knee discomfort.

Manager A.J. Hinch said he and McCann had a long conversation about the recurring knee problems when the team played in Tampa last weekend.

“It’s just continually the same issue over and over with his right knee,” Hinch said. “One of the options is surgery, and he went back to Houston to take care of it.”

McCann was home in Houston when the Astros opened a two-game set at Texas on Tuesday night.

Hinch didn’t say when the surgery would be done. He didn’t know how long McCann would be out, other than “for the foreseeable future.”

Catcher Tim Federowicz, who made two starts earlier this season when McCann was on the DL, was promoted from Triple-A Fresno.

Max Stassi was the Astros’ starting catcher Tuesday night against the Rangers. Hinch said Stassi would get the bulk of the catching during McCann’s absence.

But Stassi never got behind the plate against the Rangers. He was hit by a pitch on the inside of his lower right arm while batting in the first inning. He stayed in the game to run, but Federowicz went to catch when the Astros took the field.

Shortstop Carlos Correa, who has been out since June 26 because of lower back soreness, also was back in Houston. He is eligible to come off the DL as early as Friday, though Hinch wasn’t sure if Correa would be ready to play then.

“He’s been reporting to Minute Maid (Park) every day and working with our people there,” Hinch said. “The good news is that everything has been a step forward. The uncertainty is still we haven’t done any baseball activities yet, so we don’t know how that’s going to impact his timeline until we get home.”

McCann missed nine games during his first DL stint this season before being activated June 8, the last time Houston played at the Rangers.

He was also on the DL for 11 days last August because of right knee soreness before the Astros went on to win their first World Series title. McCann played in all seven World Series games.

His latest DL move was retroactive to Monday, a day off for Houston.

Right-hander Joe Smith was activated from the 10-day DL after missing 23 games because of right elbow soreness. The Astros optioned infielder AJ Reed to Triple-A Fresno on Monday.

McCann has hit .206 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 50 games this season. He was in a 1-for-26 slump before going on the DL for the first time this season on May 29. He hit .171 (7-of-41) with one homer and three RBIs in his 13 games in June after returning from the DL.

Going into Tuesday night, Stassi had hit .255 with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 48 games for the Astros. Federowicz hit .328 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 38 games at Fresno.

“I have a lot of confidence in Stassi and Fed, both with major league time,” Hinch said. “They’re comfortable, they know our pitchers, they know our program, our preparation, all things that make me feel really good about going into each particular game.”

