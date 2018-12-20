FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros relief pitcher Joe Smith throws to first base in an attempt to pick off Cleveland Indians’ Michael Brantley in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cleveland. Smith had surgery Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon and will be out six-to-eight months. the team said Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (David Dermer, File/Associated Press)

HOUSTON — Astros reliever Joe Smith had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon and will be out six-to-eight months.

Smith had the surgery on his left leg on Tuesday after getting hurt while working out last week, the team said Thursday.

The 34-year-old right-hander was 5-1 with a 3.74 ERA in 56 appearances for Houston last season. He struck out 46 and allowed 34 hits in 45 2/3 innings in his first year with the Astros.

The right-hander has a 3.02 ERA in 754 appearances and a 1.69 ERA in eight career postseason games. He is to be paid $8 million in 2019, the final season of a $15 million, two-year contract.

