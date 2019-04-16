Houston Astros (11-5, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-9, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Collin McHugh (2-1, 2.65 ERA, .88 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Athletics: Marco Estrada (2-1, 4.87 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the game as winners of their last nine games.

The Athletics are 4-7 against AL West opponents. Oakland has a collective on-base percentage of .322, good for third in the American League. Marcus Semien leads the team with a mark of .398.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Davis leads the Athletics with 10 home runs and is slugging .694. Jurickson Profar is 9-for-36 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with nine extra base hits and has seven RBIs. Jose Altuve is 17-for-41 with a double, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .296 batting average, 5.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Astros: 9-1, .302 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Bassitt: 10-day IL (leg), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Olson: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

