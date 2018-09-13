Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy throws to the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Baltimore. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

BALTIMORE — Dylan Bundy had eight strikeouts in six solid innings, and the Baltimore Orioles ended the Oakland Athletics’ six-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory Thursday night.

Stephen Piscotty homered for the A’s, who fell 3½ games behind first-place Houston in the AL West and 1½ back of the Yankees for the top wild-card slot.

Oakland activated lefty Brett Anderson from the 10-day disabled list to make his 14th start of the season. In his return from a forearm injury, Anderson (3-5) allowed four runs and didn’t make it out of the fourth inning.

Bundy (8-14) gave up two runs and six hits to earn his first win since July 29. The right-hander was 0-5 in his previous seven starts.

Though he yielded his major league-high 38th home run, Bundy was good enough to help Baltimore snap a six-game skid and avoid being swept for the 22nd time.

Down 4-2 in the eighth, Oakland loaded the bases with one out. After Paul Fry walked Matt Olson to force in a run, Mychal Givens struck out Piscotty and retired Marcus Semien on a fly ball.

Jace Peterson doubled in a run in the bottom half, and Givens worked the ninth for his seventh save.

Baltimore took its first lead of the three-game series when Tim Beckham hit a two-run single in the first inning.

Piscotty made it 2-1 in the second with his 24th home run, extending Bundy’s streak of allowing a long ball to 12 games.

The Orioles got RBI singles from John Andreoli and Breyvic Valera in the fourth, and Oakland answered with a run-scoring single by Nick Martini in the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Trevor Cahill had an MRI on his right shoulder due to soreness in his upper back. Manager Bob Melvin scratched Cahill from Saturday’s start and will probably go with reliever Liam Hendriks. Melvin said that if Cahill responds to treatment, he could start twice during the Sept. 18-23 homestand.

Orioles: RHP Andrew Cashner had an MRI on his left knee. Manager Buck Showalter said no structural damage was found, but the pitcher got a cortisone shot and could miss a start. ... RHP Alex Cobb won’t pitch until Sept. 21 at the soonest because of an irksome blister, Showalter said.

MORE THE MERRIER

The Athletics have suited up 53 players this season, one short of the Oakland record set in 2007 and matched last year.

Baltimore has used 55 players this season, most since the team moved from St. Louis in 1954. That includes 28 pitchers, an Orioles record.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Edwin Jackson (5-3, 3.26 ERA) is on the mound for the opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay.

Orioles: RHP Luis Ortiz, obtained in the Jonathan Schoop trade with Milwaukee on July 31, makes his first major league start in a matchup with the visiting White Sox.

