Minnesota Twins (71-82, second in AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (93-61, second in AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Twins: Chase De Jong (0-1, 3.68 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, nine strikeouts) Athletics: Mike Fiers (12-7, 3.38 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Khris Davis has been as good as it gets for Oakland as of late. He’s batting .280 with seven hits and three home runs in the past week. The Athletics are 7-1 in games started by Fiers. Oakland’s lineup has 212 home runs this year, led by Davis’ mark of 45. The Twins have a 9-21 record against the AL West. The Minnesota pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Trevor May’s 12.0. The A’s won Friday’s contest 7-6. Blake Treinen picked up his eighth win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has 19 home runs and 52 RBIs this season for the Twins. Jorge Polanco has 16 hits and is batting .372 over his past 10 games for Minnesota. Jed Lowrie has 21 home runs and 94 RBIs in 149 games for the A’s. Stephen Piscotty has three home runs and 11 RBIs while slugging .629 over his past 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .298 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs. Athletics: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports