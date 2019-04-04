Boston Red Sox (2-5, fifth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (5-4, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 10.39 ERA) Athletics: Brett Anderson (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox square off against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Athletics went 50-31 in home games in 2018. Oakland batted .252 as a team last year and hit 227 total home runs.

The Red Sox went 51-30 away from home in 2018. Boston averaged 9.3 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 208 total home runs last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

