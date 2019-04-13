New York Mets (9-4, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-6, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jason Vargas (1-0, 9.00 ERA) Braves: Sean Newcomb (0-0, 1.64 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts New York in game two of a four-game series.

The Braves went 49-27 in division play in 2018. Atlanta pitchers struck out 8.8 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.75.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2018. New York hit .234 as a team last year and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game. The Braves won the season series 13-6 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

