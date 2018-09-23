Philadelphia Phillies (78-76, second in NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (87-68, first in NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Phillies: Aaron Nola (16-5, 2.44 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 210 strikeouts) Braves: Anibal Sanchez (6-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves come into the matchup with an eight and a half-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East. Atlanta has a collective .259 batting average on the year, led by Freddie Freeman’s .311 mark. The Phillies come into the matchup as losers of their last three games. Philadelphia pitchers are averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Jerad Eickhoff paces the staff with a mark of 18.0. The Braves won Saturday’s contest 5-3. Michael Foltynewicz picked up his 12th win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has 32 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Cesar Hernandez has three home runs and eight RBIs over his past 10 games for Philadelphia. Ozzie Albies has 103 runs and 70 RBIs for the Braves this year. Ender Inciarte has a .400 batting average with 14 hits and two RBIs over his past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by one run. Braves: 6-4, .247 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by two runs.

