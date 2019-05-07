Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Atlanta’s Max Fried left his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers after getting hit by a comebacker from Alex Verdugo.

Fried was struck in his left hand with no outs in the second inning Tuesday night. A trainer came out to massage his hand before he was replaced by Josh Tomlin.

The Braves said X-rays were negative and Fried was day-to-day with a contusion on his hand.

Fried and the Braves trailed 3-0 when the pitcher from nearby Santa Monica departed his first career start at Dodger Stadium. He gave up a solo homer to Justin Turner and a two-run single to Max Muncy in the first.

Fried entered the game with a 2.11 ERA, fifth-lowest in the NL and second-best by a left-hander in the majors.

