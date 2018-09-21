Philadelphia Phillies (78-74, second in NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (85-68, first in NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:35 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Phillies: Nick Pivetta (7-13, 4.67 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 181 strikeouts) Braves: Julio Teheran (9-8, 3.97 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Julio Teheran can claim his 10th victory this year for Atlanta with a win. The Braves head into the contest with a six and a half-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .311. The Phillies have gone 14-16 in games started by Pivetta. Philadelphia pitchers are averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Jerad Eickhoff paces the staff with a mark of 18.0. The Braves won 8-3 in Thursday’s meeting, Jesse Biddle earned his sixth win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has 32 home runs and 92 RBIs this season for the Phillies. Aaron Altherr has two home runs and five RBIs while slugging .625 over his past 10 games for Philadelphia. Nick Markakis has 14 home runs and 93 RBIs in 153 games for the Braves. Johan Camargo has three home runs and six RBIs over his past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by one run. Braves: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

