LOS ANGELES — Lawyers for a baseball fan on life support following a weekend assault outside Dodger Stadium say the team hasn’t done enough to improve security since a similar attack eight years ago.

Los Angeles police are searching for a man who punched Rafael Reyna during an argument following Friday night’s game between the Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Christel Reyna says her husband sustained a skull fracture in a fall after being struck.

Attorneys Carl Douglas and David Lira said Tuesday the attack on Reyna occurred in a parking lot not far from where Giants fan Bryan Stow was assaulted in 2011. Lira, who secured an $18 million judgment against the Dodgers for Stow, called the two incidents “eerily similar.”

The Dodgers didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comment Tuesday.

