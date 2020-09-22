They were, in no particular order, to play spoiler against a division rival; to build some positive vibes ahead of the offseason; and, for a pitcher such as Austin Voth, to turn in another good start before the Nationals fully assess his future. So in the first leg, in a matchup with Phillies ace Aaron Nola, the Nationals won, 5-1, behind Voth’s seven-inning complete game and a scrappy offense.

“I’d love to start doing that more often,” said Voth, who held the Phillies to just three hits. “Today was fun.”

AD

AD

Voth entered with a 7.17 ERA. Nola has a knack for silencing the Nationals. It was the perfect chance for the still-contending Phillies to boost their playoff bid. The matchup, at least on paper, was entirely skewed. It was far more straightforward than Paolo Espino, a Nationals extra, facing Phillies reliever David Hale to start the second game.

But that can never quite account for what happens on the field. Philadelphia has flopped through much of this month and continued to do so with bad defense and poor situational hitting. Mickey Moniak’s first-inning error in left field led to Washington’s first run. Bryce Harper’s fourth-inning error in right field brought in another. And when Voth loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth, giving the Phillies a chance to surge back in, rookie Alec Bohm rolled a grounder to shortstop.

That was the simplest way to splice the result: The Phillies, looking lethargic, made too many mistakes against a club that reeled through summer. But that would also discount Voth clicking for a second straight start. He struck out seven and threw a career-high 105 pitches to beat the Phillies. And there was a time not too long ago — say Sept. 4, or any date before then — when Voth’s outings were a guaranteed mess.

AD

AD

Since then, though, the 28-year-old has taken incremental steps forward. In his previous appearance, a win over the Tampa Bay Rays, Voth yielded a run on four hits in five solid innings. He was all smiles in the news conference afterward. That, too, was a stark change, because Voth has spent the past few months lamenting his inability to sort through his issues. He labored through bullpens between each start. He tweaked his lower-half mechanics with pitching coach Paul Menhart. He even picked Max Scherzer’s brain, making the most of the star rotation around him.

For a while, nothing changed. The news conferences grew dimmer. Then he found success against the Rays, landing on a comfortable delivery, and repeated it Tuesday, over and over again. His fastball zipped at 94 mph early on. He used it for a pair of first-inning strikeouts, getting Harper looking and Bohm swinging on middle-middle heat.

“When you throw strike one, the at-bat’s going to be in your favor,” Voth said. “I feel like I was falling behind early on in the games that I struggled, and I was trying to just, like, nitpick a little bit too much with the strike zone and just kind of place it here.

AD

AD

“But today, and I felt like in the last start, I was just commanding the zone very well and forcing my pitches to where I wanted them to go and not worrying about the results.”

As the bats bothered Nola, Voth mostly kept the bases cleared. He went one-two-three in the second, fifth and sixth. In the third, his worst inning of the day, he gave up two singles and a walk but escaped danger by inducing that Bohm groundout. The fourth included the only run off him, a solo shot by Jean Segura, before he struck out Jay Bruce with a biting curve.

Back in July, ahead of this sideways season, Voth earned the fifth spot in Washington’s thinned rotation. Joe Ross had opted out of playing in 2020. Voth beat out Erick Fedde, who soon became a starter, too, when Stephen Strasburg had season-ending surgery.

AD

AD

But for most of the year, Voth has inspired little to no confidence in his ability to start moving forward. A pair of improved outings will help, most certainly, but his full body of work — 10 starts now, half of them clunkers — could shift the Nationals’ view of him. That just didn’t matter Tuesday.

“I definitely want to come out and prove that I can still be a guy going into the next year,” Voth said, “and prove that I still got something to prove.”

Once Voth completed the sixth, he walked through the afternoon shadows, from dark to light, and skipped straight through the tunnel behind the dugout to avoid conversations. No one threw in Washington’s bullpen. Manager Dave Martinez didn’t spring to shake his hand, the universal sign for a finished day. So after Nola finished the sixth, his line stained by RBI hits for Asdrúbal Cabrera, Trea Turner, Brock Holt and Luis García, Voth had the seventh for the first time in 20 career starts.