Baltimore Orioles (45-111, fifth in AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (106-51, first in AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS GAME 1: Orioles: Ryan Meisinger (2-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Red Sox: David Price (15-7, 3.53 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

PROBABLE PITCHERS GAME 2: Orioles: TBD Red Sox: Chris Sale (12-4, 2.00 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 229 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will square off in a doubleheader on Thursday. The Red Sox head into the matchup with a nine-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East. Boston is hitting a collective .267 on the season, led by Mookie Betts’ mark of .343. Baltimore’s lineup has 199 home runs this year, led by Trey Mancini’s mark of 23. The Red Sox won 6-2 in Monday’s meeting, Nathan Eovaldi earned his sixth win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Jones is batting .280 with a .308 on-base percentage and .418 slugging percentage in 139 games this season for the Orioles. D.J. Stewart has two home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .667 over his past 10 games for Baltimore. J.D. Martinez is hitting .328 with 182 hits and 41 home runs in 146 games this year for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers has three home runs and five RBIs over his past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 10 runs. Red Sox: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by six runs.

ORIOLES INJURIES: The Baltimore Orioles placed OF Austin Hays on the 60-day disabled list with an undisclosed injury on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports