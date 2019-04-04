New York Yankees (2-4, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (4-2, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: James Paxton (0-1, 1.59 ERA) Orioles: Alex Cobb (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore hosts New York for the 2019 home opener.

The Orioles went 23-53 in division games in 2018. Baltimore hit 188 total home runs and averaged 8.1 hits per game last season.

The Yankees went 44-32 in division play in 2018. New York hit .249 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 267 total home runs last season. The Yankees won the season series 12-7 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

