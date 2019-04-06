New York Yankees (3-4, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (4-3, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (0-1, 9.00 ERA) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (0-0, 7.36 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees visit the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles finished 23-53 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Baltimore averaged 8.1 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 242 total doubles last year.

The Yankees went 44-32 in division games in 2018. New York hit .249 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 267 total home runs last year.

