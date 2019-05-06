SAN DIEGO — With two starters ailing, the New York Mets have made a flurry of moves to replenish their banged-up pitching staff.

The team obtained right-hander Wilmer Font from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named or cash Monday. Hours later, the Mets placed left-hander Jason Vargas on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring injury and recalled right-hander Corey Oswalt from Triple-A Syracuse.

New York also activated lefty reliever Justin Wilson from the 10-day IL and optioned right-hander Tim Peterson to Syracuse.

The moves came before the Mets opened a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

In addition, manager Mickey Callaway says starter Steven Matz had an injection of cortisone and lidocaine after being sent back to New York to have a forearm nerve issue examined. Matz won’t be able to throw for a few days and the left-hander will rejoin the club when it returns home later this week following the series in San Diego.

Callaway says the team will wait before deciding whether to put Matz on the injured list.

