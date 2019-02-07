ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kyle Barraclough and the Washington Nationals have gone to salary arbitration, with the reliever asking for $2 million and the team arguing for $1,725,000.

Arbitrators Jeanne Wood, Steven Wolf and Elizabeth Neumeier heard the case Thursday.

Barraclough was 1-6 with a 4.20 ERA in 61 games last season for Miami, which traded him to the Nationals last October. He had a $556,500 salary last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Players lead 3-1 in decisions this year. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa, Oakland closer Blake Treinen and Tampa Bay outfielder Tommy Pham won, and Washington outfielder Michael A. Taylor lost.

A decision also is pending for Toronto reliever Ryan Tepera, who asked for a raise from $574,700 to $1.8 million and was offered $1,525,000. Arbitrators Mark Burstein, Howard Edelman and Edna Francis heard the case Wednesday.

Tepera, a 31-year-old right-hander, was 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA last year. He was on the disabled list between June 27 and July 15 with right elbow inflammation.

Six more players remain scheduled for hearings through Feb. 15.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.