Columnist

The dignity and difficultly in being an excellent pro ballplayer shows up most clearly when the game is going against you, either personally or as a team. When the sport seems to loom like a huge frightening wave, mounting before it crashes, that’s when the tests arrive that matter the most.

Some players and teams push through to better times, when the game again treats you like a favored child. But plenty fall apart, ruining careers or seasons.

That’s where the Washington Nationals are now: at the intersection of confused, injured and hanging by one hand with a lousy 12-16 record for April. Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon and Ryan Zimmerman, who hit Nos. 2, 3 and 5 on Opening Day, are all on the injured list. A bullpen, shredded for weeks, might have found itself with 16 scoreless innings — unless (gulp) it hasn’t. Nats fans scrutinize Manager Dave Martinez more closely that the KGB studies your social media accounts.

Luckily for the Nats, the N.L. East has sputtered so far with the Phillies, Braves, Mets and Nats under .500 as a group. Washington is just 3½ games behind Philadelphia. But sooner or later, somebody will catch a breeze. And the Nats looked becalmed.

Need more? Need worse? The Nats are probably in the toughest part of their schedule right now with 22 games in 23 days against winning teams.

[The Nationals hoped Anthony Rendon would get better. Now he’s on the IL.]

So, don’t blink. Rendon can’t come back before May 9. While seldom injured, he has been slow to heal. By May 24, a guess at when Turner and Zimmerman might return, the Nats’ season could almost be wiped out.

“It’s baseball. No excuses,” veteran Howie Kendrick said of his team, which has lost eight of 11. “Turn around. Play the next day.”

“Nobody cares about your problems. Game tomorrow,” Nats General Manager Mike Rizzo said, adding, “I don’t ever want to hear ‘it’s a long season’ in that clubhouse. It’s not a long season. It’s one-sixth over.”

The injuries to Rendon and Turner are not just any injuries; they are the worst possible ones in the year when you subtract Bryce Harper.

“That’s a lot of W-A-R on the I-L,” Rizzo said.

Last year, Rendon and Turner, in analytics theory, were the Nats’ two best players, worth 11.0 “wins above replacement.” All the other non-pitchers combined, including Harper and Juan Soto, were worth just another 12.1 WAR.

So, the test has come. And it is going to be tough . . . every . . . single . . . game. This weekend, the Nats travel to Philly and meet Harper, who reached base his last eight times at-bat when he came to D.C., but has hit .193 in 24 games since. Phils fans booed him Tuesday. Think he’d love to wake up against the Nats?

“In baseball, everything seems so important every day. And it is. But there are 162 games, and you have to come back the next day. Those seem opposite. Both are true,” said Adam Eaton, one of the Nats’ clubhouse leaders. “That’s another reason why people can’t put their thumb on why they love this game so much.”

Did Eaton say “love,” while thinking “hate?”

[Barry Svrluga: There’s no confusion here: The Nationals can’t get relief from bullpen concerns]

Few players have experienced more overwhelming pressure, mostly self-inflicted, than Eaton did in 2015 after he tried too hard to play up to a contract extension for $23.5 million, with another $20 million in club options. He started the year 2-for-25 and was still hitting .186 well into May, but he learned from the episode. However, it shows the depth of MLB pressure. As you watch the Nats through your fingers for a few weeks, toss in a bit of empathy, perhaps.

“There were dark, dark, dark times . . . I’d get home at midnight, watch TV and unwind until 4 a.m., then go to bed and toss and turn, then watch the sun rise at 5:30 a.m. [One week] I got maybe 10 hours of sleep,” said Eaton.

“Everybody is trying to help. Your wife is giving you batting tips. You want to [disappear]. It felt like I was thrown in the fire every day . . . thrown to the wolves.”

Baseball’s test of daily sprints and monthly marathons interacts differently with every temperament.

“I’m one of the ‘more energy’ people,” Eaton said. “But Rendon is half-asleep when he plays.”

Recently, Eaton asked Martinez how he handled this wide range of ways that people meet pressure. Martinez said, “Tap ’em on the butt. And understand everybody is different.”

Some cope with baseball’s constant testing-through-failure with analysis — both of mechanics and of themselves. In his next-to-last start, Max Scherzer got bombed for seven runs by the lowly Marlins. Next start: 10 strikeouts, no walks and just two runs allowed in seven strong innings of a no-decision.

“I thought my arm action was a little too long,” Scherzer said. “I shortened up the path of my arm action and I was able to execute my off-speed pitches and avoid hanging sliders.”

Has he always understood his mechanics so well?

“Yes, kind of. But that was a basic one for me — same as when I was sent back to the minors in ’10,” he said, adding, eyebrow up, “You’ll never forget that.”

Even the best players know about “dark, dark, dark times.”

[Nationals remain undecided on career course of top pitching prospect Erick Fedde]

After the Nats’ dreary April, the second straight year they have started 12-16 under Martinez, after two years of finishing April at 19-9 under Dusty Baker, Martinez was asked what he thought about the arrival of May 1.

“I can’t wait!” he said.

For the Nats to come through this challenging period, they’ll need to get top production from their best-paid, most talented trio of pitchers: Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin, whose combined contracts are worth $525 million, far more than the rest of the roster combined. Last season as the Nats faded from the N.L. East race in summer, their rotation flopped together, including Scherzer, either with injuries (Strasburg) or slumps (now departed Gio Gonzalez and Tanner Roark).

Now, supported by Sean Doolittle at closer, and decent-enough recent bullpen work from Kyle Barraclough, Wander Suero, Justin Miller, Joe Ross and Tony Sipp, the top of the rotation must carry the team. So far, in 18 starts, they’re 5-5 with a 3.85 ERA. Not bad, but a lot closer to league average than $525 million. They need to step up, or this season will take a big step down.

If they do, then good bench players who are now forced into everyday roles — Matt Adams and Kendrick — plus a trio of superb kindergarteners, Juan Soto, 20, Victor Robles, 21 and Carter Kieboom, 21, probably can team up with Eaton (.296) and a pair of solid-hitting catchers to peck out enough runs to compete.

If the Nats get healthy, provided they are still near .500 and on the pace in the N.L. East, they are only about one big-armed reliever — have I said this before? — away from being quite a good team, regardless of who manages them.

But will they make it across what might be an offensive desert for the next three weeks?

“We don’t feel down and out. We grind it out every day,” Rizzo said. “We play hard. But we have to play better baseball, cleaner games. If we play up to our ability, we’re as good as anybody.”

We’ll see about that. Very soon