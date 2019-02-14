File-This Oct. 8, 2018, file photo shows Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivering in the sixth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, in Cleveland. Bauer won his arbitration hearing for the second straight year and was awarded $13 million instead of the Cleveland Indians’ $11 million offer on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, by James Darby, James Oldham and Sylvia Skratek. (Phil Long, File/Associated Press)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer says the final 10 minutes of his salary arbitration hearing with the Cleveland Indians was “character assassination” against him.

Bauer beat Cleveland in arbitration for the second straight year and was awarded $13 million by the three-person panel over the Indians’ $11 million offer.

A day after the decision, Bauer said Thursday he views the process very intellectual and is unemotional about it. He says it didn’t sour his feelings about the Indians.

The 28-year-old right-hander finished sixth in AL Cy Young Award voting after going 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA. He missed six weeks late in the season after getting hit on the right leg by a line drive.

Bauer anticipates going through arbitration next year. He is eligible for free agency after the 2020 season.

