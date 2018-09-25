Cleveland Indians (88-68, first in AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-95, fourth in AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Indians: Trevor Bauer (12-6, 2.21 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 215 strikeouts) White Sox: James Shields (7-16, 4.49 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The White Sox have dropped their last three games. Chicago’s lineup has 179 home runs this year, Daniel Palka paces them with 27 homers. The Indians come into the contest with a 15 and a half-game lead over the Twins in the AL Central. Cleveland’s lineup is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 103 RBIs. The Indians won 4-0 in Monday’s meeting, Corey Kluber earned his 20th win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwin Encarnacion has 31 home runs and 101 RBIs in 132 games for the Indians. Yan Gomes has three home runs and six RBIs while slugging .700 over his past 10 games for Cleveland. Tim Anderson has 76 runs and 64 RBIs for the White Sox this season. Avisail Garcia has eight hits, six RBIs and two home runs over his past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs. White Sox: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by 12 runs.

