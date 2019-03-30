Cleveland Indians (91-71, first in the AL Central in 2018) vs. Minnesota Twins (78-84, second in the AL Central in 2018)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Trevor Bauer (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Indians on Saturday at Target Field.

The Twins went 42-34 in division games in 2018. Minnesota averaged 8.5 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 22 total triples last season.

The Indians went 49-27 in division play in 2018. Cleveland averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 297 total doubles last season.

Twins Injuries: None listed.

Indians Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

