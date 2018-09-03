Texas Rangers’ Adrian Beltre (29) gets congratulated after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Adrian Beltre says he wants to stay healthy and help the last-place Texas Rangers finish strong in the last month of the season. Baseball’s active career hits leader still isn’t saying if it will be the last few weeks of his career.

The 39-year-old third baseman has been bothered by hamstring issues throughout this season. Beltre has missed 28 games during two stays on the disabled list and has been primarily a designated in the last month.

Beltre said before Monday’s home game against the Los Angeles Angels, when he was listed as the DH for the ninth time in his last 10 starts, that he was “close to 100 percent” and expected to play third base on Tuesday.

This is his 21st major league season, his eighth with the Rangers. He says he’s not thinking about if he will play again next season, and will make that decision during the offseason.

Beltre has 3,144 career hits and 470 home runs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.