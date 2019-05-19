Columnist

On Friday night, the Washington Nationals trailed the Chicago Cubs 3-2 after six innings when ace Max Scherzer left the game. Then a familiar thing happened . . . if getting bitten by a rattlesnake, carried into the sky by a tornado and buried in an avalanche are familiar. Three different Nats relievers worked the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. Each allowed a home run to Kris Bryant. The Cubs scored 11 runs.

On Saturday, I joked to Washington Manager Dave Martinez and General Manager Mike Rizzo, separately, that the team should buy seven round-trip plane tickets to Fresno, Calif. All the team’s relievers, except Sean Doolittle, should fly out. Seven pitchers off the AAA Fresno Grizzlies should fly back to D.C. In a week, flip ‘em.

[Sean Doolittle on Joe Maddon’s protest: ‘Sometimes he has to remind people how smart he is’]

“Why not [nearby] Harrisburg?” a bystander asked.

Give ‘em five hours, each way, to think about ways to never see Fresno again.

Neither Martinez nor Rizzo got mad. One just shook his head. Sometimes you take soundings by saying outlandish things to see the response. When an entire bullpen, excluding its closer, has an ERA of 7.75 — two runs worse than the next-worst bullpen ERA and more than twice the bullpen ERA the team expected — you can say any mean wiseguy thing and it is endured because … that is the bottom.

Or it better be.

If you make a chart of the 2019 ERAs of every member of the Nats bullpen as well as their 2018 ERA and their career ERA, it’s enough to make a GM’s head spin.

“It’s almost impossible,” said Rizzo, looking at such a list.

The pre-2019 ERAs of the pen (excluding Doolittle, who is 2.83) include: 2.96 (382 games), 2.99 (328), 3.54 (127), 3.59 (40), 3.61 (51) and 3.72 (507).

This year, those same relievers are 13.50, 36.00, 8.55, 5.82, 4.02 and 6.00.

In long MLB seasons, you look for turning points. They often come when players, or entire teams, cannot possibly continue to play so insanely well or so incredibly badly. Then you predict a change of fortune and hope you look smart. Usually, it works. Unfortunately for the stinkin’ rotten Nats, it’s not always true.

That said, the worst of the worrying is over for these shoelaces-tied-together Nats. Maybe that’s like telling someone as he’s being blindfolded that it won’t hurt long after “Fire!”

Things are going to get much better for the Nats between this coming week and the all-star break. Otherwise, you’ll see big changes at Nats Park, like probably a new manager.

Bet on better.

[So you’re saying there’s a chance for the Nationals? Last year’s Dodgers proved it.]

As easy as it is to mock the Nats now — only three MLB teams had worse records on Sunday and all were trying to lose 100-plus games — it may be just as easy to overrate them in seven weeks. Enjoy the fun, but be careful.

By the break, the Nats will probably be in the battle for first place in the National League East. They’ve endured the spring decimation of their lineup and a bullpen so bad that its failure is statistically unsustainable, while they simultaneously played a tough schedule.

Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto are now playing again with Ryan Zimmerman and Matt Adams soon to follow. Those are all four chambers of the Nats’ heart of the order. It’s tough to pump offense when all four are gone.

Hidden in the Nats’ 19-26 heartburn is the team’s central reality: They’ve invested $525 million in a long-term commitment to building a Big Three that will not take a back seat to anybody in October — if they get there. Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg are rated the two best pitchers in MLB this year, by FanGraphs’ WAR, with Patrick Corbin No. 8 in the N.L. Strasburg has evolved to his next stage.

Those Nats rank first, second and fourth in the N.L. in strikeouts — on pace for 313, 295 and 248 whiffs this year, well ahead of any previous trio.

[Those offseason fixes Nats made to the back of their rotation? They got it wrong.]

After their game against the Cubs on Sunday, the Nats will play 43 games before the all-star break — 30 with teams at .500-or-worse record, including 10 with Miami, the worst team in MLB. If you can’t beat them, you deserve what you get.

Of the 13 games against winners, seven are with the Phillies, who lead Washington by seven games and whom the Nats should want to play head-to-head to catch up now that they are getting healthy.

Many MLB teams play their seasons in chunks during which, within the same season, they seem to be two or three entirely different clubs. For the Nats, the first 46 games have been an embarrassing, self-inflicted humiliation.

“If it’s frustrating just to watch us play, think what we feel like,” Adam Eaton said. “Something’s got to be wrong with you to [put up with] playing this game.”

Despite the extenuation of injuries, the Nats have fielded miserably, run the bases in sleep masks and made fundamentals cry “uncle.” Most concerning for decision-makers, almost nobody on the team is getting better, either from last year to this year or within this season. That reflects on coaching and managing.

To explain the Nats’ comic fielding gaffes, their MLB-worst percentage of turning batted balls in play into outs (fielding efficiency) and their genius at avoiding turning double plays, Eaton makes one fair point. “How often do you see a team forced [by injury] to play seven people out of position?” he said.

Not seven in one game, perhaps, but except for pitcher and catcher, the Nats defense has been musical chairs for Martinez. For a while, the manager played Eaton in left field and Victor Robles in right, rather than their normal spots in right and center, so that Michael A. Taylor, who had be excellent at any outfield spot, could be his slick self in center. The result: Balls that should have been caught easily were missed entirely in both corner spots by Eaton and Robles.

[Victor Robles is surprising people with his power]

Super-sub Howie Kendricks (OPS .903), a second baseman by trade, a left fielder by necessity, has started 22 games at first or third base, locations he usually only visits when he runs the bases. Luckily, there is no fourth base or he might see his name written into that spot. Add rookie Carter Kieboom to the mix, as well as Soto, who gets trapped in revolving doors in left, and life can get ugly.

Rendon, Turner and second baseman Brian Dozier can now bring sanity to the infield while the daily outfield alignment no longer needs to be a mystery novel.

Rendon has regained his stroke at the plate and Soto may be close behind. Dozier, a warm-weather hitter, just went 5 for 8 and following a 2-for-25 start, he has hit much like he did from 2013-17 with nice power and walks, but plenty of whiffs.

As a bridge to Doolittle, will the Nats bullpen begin to put up stats that resemble the backs of their modest-but-decent baseball cards? Will a shaky back of the rotation of Jeremy Hellickson and rookie Erick Fedde be adequate?

Will the Nats play better, maybe much better, since they finally have a semblance of the roster that most experts thought would win about 90 games? Is the law of averages — a.k.a. “We Can’t Be This Bad” — still in force?

Or, by the Fourth of July, will the Nats need 25 round-trip tickets to Fresno?

Why be miserable: Bet on better.