New York Yankees (98-61, second in AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (107-52, first in AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Yankees: J.A. Happ (16-6, 3.57 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 186 strikeouts) Red Sox: Brian Johnson (4-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Mookie Betts has been a tough out in the past week. He’s batting .667 with 12 hits and three home runs for Boston over the past seven days. The Red Sox enter the contest with a nine-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East. Boston is hitting .268 as a team this season, Betts’ mark of .346 leads the team. The Yankees have gone 8-2 in Happ’s starts this season. New York’s lineup has 204 home runs this year, led by Giancarlo Stanton’s mark of 37. Betts helped the Red Sox earn an 11-6 win when these two teams last met on Sept. 20. He went 4-for-5 with five RBIs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Andujar has 27 home runs and 90 RBIs this season for the Yankees. Luke Voit has five home runs and 13 RBIs while slugging .868 over his past 10 games for New York. J.D. Martinez has 185 hits for the Red Sox this season. He’s batting .330 on the year. Rafael Devers has four home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .634 over his past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs. Red Sox: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.68 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports