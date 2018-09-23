Colorado Rockies (84-70, second in NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (79-76, third in NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (15-7, 2.95 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zack Godley (14-10, 4.79 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 175 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Charlie Blackmon is on a roll for Colorado. He’s hit safely in 14 straight games and is batting .388 in that period. The Diamondbacks have struggled lately, going 2-8 over their last 10 contests. Arizona has allowed just 3.3 runs per game in Godley’s starts on the season. The Rockies have gone 21-10 in Freeland’s starts. Colorado has slugged .426 this season, Trevor Story leads the team with a mark of .550. In Saturday’s game, the Rockies defeated the Diamondbacks 5-1. Antonio Senzatela got the win for Colorado, his sixth on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 98 runs and 102 RBIs for the Rockies this year. David Dahl has 12 hits and is batting .316 over his past 10 games for Colorado. Paul Goldschmidt has 169 hits for the Diamondbacks this year. His .296 batting average is 10th in the National League. David Peralta has three home runs and eight RBIs over his past 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs. Diamondbacks: 2-8, .194 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 24 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports