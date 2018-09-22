Colorado Rockies (83-70, second in NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (79-75, third in NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (5-6, 4.81 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Patrick Corbin (11-6, 3.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 237 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hopes Charlie Blackmon can keep his hot-hitting ways alive as he takes a 13-game hitting streak into the matchup with Arizona on Saturday. The Diamondbacks enter the matchup after going 3-7 in their last 10 outings. Arizona gives up 2.1 runs per game when Corbin starts. The Rockies have gone 5-6 in Senzatela’s starts this season. Colorado has a strong power-hitting lineup, slugging .427 as a unit. Trevor Story leads the team with a slugging percentage of .550. The Rockies won Friday’s contest 6-2. German Marquez picked up his 13th win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 34 home runs and 102 RBIs on the year for the Rockies. David Dahl has 12 hits and is batting .324 over his past 10 games for Colorado. Paul Goldschmidt is batting .298 with a .389 on-base percentage and .551 slugging percentage in 151 games this season for the Diamondbacks. David Peralta has 10 hits and is batting .313 over his past 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by five runs. Diamondbacks: 3-7, .212 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 17 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

