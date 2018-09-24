Philadelphia Phillies (78-77, second in NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (85-70, second in NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Phillies: Zach Eflin (11-7, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Rockies: Tyler Anderson (6-9, 4.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hopes Charlie Blackmon can keep his hot-hitting ways alive as he takes a 15-game hitting streak into the matchup with Philadelphia on Monday. The Rockies are 11-20 in Anderson’s starts this season. Colorado is slugging .425 as a unit. Trevor Story leads the team with a slugging percentage of .550. The Phillies have dropped their last four contests. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Jerad Eickhoff’s 18.0. In their last meeting on June 14, Vince Velasquez earned the win in a 9-3 victory for the Phillies.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins is batting .245 with a .349 on-base percentage and .491 slugging percentage in 146 games this season for the Phillies. Cesar Hernandez has three home runs and eight RBIs over his past 10 games for Philadelphia. Nolan Arenado is hitting .293 with 163 hits and 34 home runs in 148 games this year for the Rockies. Ian Desmond has a .265 batting average, nine hits and six RBIs over his past 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs. Rockies: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.02 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports