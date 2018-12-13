LAS VEGAS — The Toronto Blue Jays are leaving Las Vegas with Elvis.

Right-hander Elvis Luciano was selected by the Blue Jays from the Kansas City Royals on Thursday with the ninth pick of the winter meeting draft of unprotected players.

An 18-year-old Dominican, Luciano signed with Arizona in October 2016 for an $85,000 bonus. He was traded with left-hander Gabe Speier to Kansas City last June for left fielder Jon Jay. Luciano was 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA in 12 starts and one relief appearance this year for a pair of rookie-level teams. He struck out 70 and walked 23 in 67 innings.

Luciano was among 14 players picked in the major league phase of the Rule 5 draft. The cost of each player selected is $100,000, and a player must remain in the major leagues for all of next season or be offered back to his former team for $50,000.

Baltimore selected shortstop Richie Martin from Oakland with the first pick. The 23-year-old Martin hit .300 with six homers, 42 RBIs and 25 stolen bases this year for Double-A Midland of the Texas League.

Also picked were right-hander Sam McWilliams (Kansas City from Tampa Bay), right-hander Jordan Romano (Chicago White Sox from Toronto, then traded to Texas), right-hander Riley Ferrell (Miami from Houston), right-hander Reed Garrett (Detroit from Texas), catcher Connor Joe (Cincinnati from Los Angeles Dodgers), right-hander Chris Ellis (Texas from St. Louis), left-hander Travis Bergen (San Francisco from Toronto), right-hander Kyle Dowdy (New York Mets from Cleveland), shortstop Drew Jackson (Philadelphia from Dodgers), right-hander Nick Green (Arizona from New York Yankees), right-hander Brandon Brennan (Seattle from Colorado) and center fielder Andrew Ferguson (San Francisco from Houston).

