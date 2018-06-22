FILE - In this May 6, 2018, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. Osuna has agreed to a suspension through Aug. 4 under baseball’s domestic violence policy, discipline that will cause him to miss about half of the season. (Jason Behnken, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has agreed to a suspension through Aug. 4 under baseball’s domestic violence policy, discipline that will cause him to miss about half of the season.

Osuna has not pitched since May 6, two days before he was put on administrative leave when he was charged with one count of assault in Toronto.

Major League Baseball said Friday the suspension is retroactive to May 8 and covers 75 games. Osuna will wind up missing 89 days, which would cost him about $2.54 million of his $5.3 million salary.

Osuna will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the joint policy board of MLB and the players’ association.

The 23-year-old Osuna is 0-0 with nine saves and a 2.93 ERA in 15 games this season. The righty was an All-Star last year, when he went 3-4 with 39 saves and a 3.38 ERA.

