Ryan Madson had not allowed a home run as a Washington National. In a tie game in the eighth inning Sunday, he allowed home runs to consecutive batters. The Nationals lost, 8-6, swept by a Blue Jays team that had been swept by the only team trailing them in the American League East in the three games before the Nationals arrived here.

A sweep like this inspires uncomfortable feelings, and brings with it the potential for a spiral. The Nationals have a game and a half against one of the best teams in baseball Monday, then a packed schedule for the next week and a half. They have no time to recover, no time to stew. Perhaps they have time to get angry, though who knows if that will help. Their manager is fiery, but not one to overreact. This team has never been particularly fiery, and certainly not prone to overreacting. But react it must now, one way or the other.

That reaction does not necessarily need to be gripping bats tighter or clenching teeth harder. After all, they came back twice in the game, scored more runs than they have in more than a week.

Besides, that strategy has not worked well for the most notable slumping National, Bryce Harper. He began trying so hard that Dave Martinez suggested to the superstar that he take less batting practice before games. He didn’t take his usual early BP before Saturday’s game, and Martinez said they hoped he would take very few swings before Sunday’s game.

Harper went 0 for 5 Sunday. He went 1 for 16 on this road trip. His struggles are not the reason the Nationals lost four of five games on this road trip, but they are notable because Harper is the one man who always seems to lift them out of trouble when he is playing like himself.

Martinez thinks “less is more” for Harper, and while this is not a universal slump-busting truth, it is often the recommended remedy for struggling hitters — and by extension, a swooning team. The more a hitter tries to fix things, the more that hitter considers all that could go wrong, the more he swings himself into fatigue — the less likely he is to hit naturally, which is normally what ends these types of slides. The same idea applies to a team, which can put so much emphasis on fixing problems that it forgets its strengths.

Michael A. Taylor, for example, struggled painfully for the first two months of the season. He said part of the trouble was trying to change his swing to eliminate one problem, a process that prevented him from getting in his natural rhythm. He reverted to a simpler, more natural pre-swing load. He went 3 for 4 Sunday, and is hitting .362 in his last 16 games.

He began the Nationals’ offensive efforts with a single in the second, stole second, then scored on Wilmer Difo’s single. Difo stole second, advanced to third when a pickoff attempt bounced away, then induced a balk to score the Nationals’ second run. Difo drove in another run later. Taylor stole three more bases and scored another run. Daniel Murphy showed signs of his trademark consistency, squaring balls up and delivering an RBI single, after which he tried to advance to second on a throw home. He did not make it, but showed confidence in his knee in the attempt.

A sputtering offense looks lifeless. Lifeless-looking teams raise questions about effort. But these Nationals have been lively on the bases when given the chance, and entered the day leading the National League in stolen bases. Occasionally, their aggressiveness has earned them unnecessary outs, but they cannot be accused of sitting around and waiting for the home run to save them. It was not the home run that saved them Sunday when their offense came back to life.

But that offense cannot sit around at all these days because this rotation is fighting for every inch. Max Scherzer is the sure thing, the staple, and even he has lost his last two starts because of poor offensive output. With Stephen Strasburg out, and unproven Erick Fedde filling in, the Nationals need the best Gio Gonzalez and Tanner Roark can give. They have not gotten that lately. Sunday, Roark looked lost.

He permitted the Blue Jays to start and capitalize on two-out rallies in the second and third innings. Three times in three innings, he required a mound visit — twice from pitching coach Derek Lilliquist, once from catcher Spencer Kieboom. Once, he and Kieboom mixed up signs. Once, Roark walked in a run. That run tied the game in the third.

He fell behind repeatedly. He couldn’t land his secondary pitches for strikes, and struggled to spot his fastball, too. He allowed two-out runs in three of his four innings. He threw 97 pitches in four innings a day before the Nationals are scheduled for at least 12 innings against the Yankees Monday night at Nationals Park. His shortest outing of the season lasted four innings in which he allowed four runs on eight hits and walked two.

Shawn Kelley relieved him and couldn’t hold the Jays in place. He allowed his fifth homer in 14 innings. The Nationals battled back and tied the game. Two innings later, Justin Miller conceded it again. He had not allowed a run all season until Friday night. He has now allowed a run in two straight outings.

But the Nationals tied the game again in the eighth, this time with Brian Goodwin’s RBI single, before Madson and their pitching staff betrayed them. By the time Madson’s uncharacteristic showing was complete, five Nationals had pitched and four of them had surrendered runs. Their pitching staff entered Sunday with the third-lowest ERA in the majors. Most days will not be like this.

Most weekends will not, and have not, been like this either. But this sweep will sting, in part because they have little time to heal. The key, perhaps, will be remembering that the wounds are not gaping.