Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo, left, speaks with pitcher Matt Shoemaker, second from right, as Shoemaker is helped off the field after sustaining an injury during a rundown play against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Ben Margot/Associated Press)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Matt Shoemaker has a torn ACL in his left knee, cutting short yet another promising season for the oft-injured right-hander.

Shoemaker was hurt at the end of a rundown Saturday, and Toronto announced the diagnosis and placed him on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

The 32-year-old is 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA in five starts in his first season with Toronto. He was limited to seven starts last year with the Angels because of a strained right forearm. In 2016, he sustained a skull fracture when he was hit in the head by a line drive, and he’s had lingering forearm trouble for a while.

This injury occurred while he was chasing Oakland’s Matt Chapman in the third inning. Shoemaker applied the tag and spun around to avoid contact.

Shoemaker was walking slowly through the clubhouse with a single crutch after having an MRI on Sunday.

Infielder Richard Urena was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

