Boston Red Sox’ Xander Bogaerts, right, is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a grand slam in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Boston. The Red Sox won 6-2. (Winslow Townson/Associated Press)

BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a game-ending grand slam with one out in the 10th inning, and J.D. Martinez hit his major league-leading 29th homer to carry the Boston Red Sox to a 6-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Martinez increased his major league-leading RBI total to 80 with a solo shot and red-hot Mookie Betts extended his hitting streak to 12 games with three singles to raise his majors’ best average to .362 for Boston.

The AL East-leading Red Sox had their 10-game winning streak halted Friday. They haven’t lost two straight since June 19 and 20.

Betts reached on error against Chris Rowley (0-1) when shortstop Gurriel, who moved there in the top of the inning, had his grounder go right through his legs. Brock Holt had a hit-and-run single and Martinez was intentionally walked before Bogaerts hit his shot to left-center.

Craig Kimbrel (2-1) pitched a hitless 10th for the victory.

ROYALS 5, WHITE SOX 0

CHICAGO — Jorge Bonifacio homered for the first time since he was suspended for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, and Kansas City beat Chicago for just its second win in July.

The 25-year-old Bonifacio broke into the majors last year, hitting 17 homers in 113 games for Kansas City. But he missed the first part of this season after a positive test for Boldenone, resulting in an 80-game suspension.

Duffy (5-8) struck out eight while pitching seven innings of four-hit ball. He tossed six scoreless innings at Minnesota on Monday night, but left with a no-decision after the Twins rallied for a 3-1 win.

The White Sox lost for the seventh time in nine games. Reynaldo Lopez (4-7) allowed five runs and nine hits in 7 2/3 innings in his first start since his wife, Jhilaris, gave birth to a baby girl named Zoe on Friday.

MARLINS 2, PHILLIES 0

MIAMI — All-Star Aaron Nola gave up two runs in the first inning and Philadelphia never recovered, losing to Miami.

The NL East-leading Phillies have scored only 24 runs in their past nine games.

Nola (12-3) needed 31 pitches to get through the first. After he loaded the bases with none out, one run scored on a groundout, and another came home on Martin Prado’s two-out single. In that one inning, Nola surrendered as many runs as he had given up in his previous three starts combined.

Trevor Richards (3-5) pitched six innings and didn’t allow a run. Three relievers completed the eight-hitter, and Kyle Barraclough pitched around a pair of two-out singles in the ninth for his ninth save and the Marlins’ eighth shutout.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, BRAVES 0

ATLANTA — Zack Greinke added another road win to his strong first half by allowing only four hits in 7 2/3 innings, extending Atlanta’s offensive slump, and Arizona shut out the Braves.

Greinke (10-5), named to the NL All-Star team on Thursday as a replacement for Chicago’s Jon Lester, has won five straight decisions. The 34-year-old right-hander has been especially strong away from home, winning five straight road starts since June 8.

Ketel Marte hit a sixth-inning homer for Arizona, who has won the first two games of the three-game series and has matched its 2017 team record of 53 wins before the All-Star break. Brad Boxberger pitched around a one-out single by Nick Markakis in the ninth for his 24th save.

Sean Newcomb (8-5) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He has issued 12 walks in three starts this month.

ASTROS 9, TIGERS 1

HOUSTON — Gerrit Cole struck out eight in 5 2/3 strong innings, and Houston hit three home runs in a win over Detroit.

Cole (10-2) allowed one run and three hits with four walks after being activated from the bereavement list prior to the game. He threw six shutout innings in his last start Monday against Oakland.

Josh Reddick and Evan Gattis hit back-to-back solo homers in the fifth to chase Detroit starter Michael Fulmer (3-9). Tyler White added a two-run shot to left in the seventh.

Fulmer gave up seven runs and a season-high 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. He lost his fourth straight decision and has allowed at least three runs in each of his last five outings.

METS 7, NATIONALS 4

NEW YORK — Zack Wheeler won for the first time since April 29, Michael Conforto homered and New York defeated Washington.

Wilmer Flores, Jose Reyes and Kevin Plawecki each had two hits as the light-hitting Mets scored seven runs for the first time since June 24. New York came into the game last in the National League in batting average and was tied with San Diego for the third-fewest runs scored in the majors.

Wheeler (3-6) was brilliant for seven innings before tiring in the eighth in his longest outing since June 19, 2014. He struck out seven and allowed just one hit through the first five innings.

New York roughed up Austin Voth (0-1), who allowed all seven runs and struck out three in his major league debut.

Jeurys Familia pitched a perfect for his 17th save in 21 chances.

RAYS 19, TWINS 6

MINNEAPOLIS — Jake Bauers homered for the second straight game and drove in four runs, Carlos Gomez homered and had two RBIs, and Tampa Bay Ray scored 15 times in the final three innings to rally past Minnesota.

C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer and Jesus Sucre, who entered in the sixth for injured catcher Wilson Ramos, drove in two runs for Tampa Bay. The Rays posted season-highs in runs and hits (20) after entering the game 2-34 this season when trailing after six innings.

Jamie Schultz (1-0) walked three batters in 2 2/3 hitless innings as Tampa Bay overcame a short start by Chris Archer.

Zach Duke (3-3) gave up three runs and managed to retire just two batters in relief of Minnesota starter Jose Berrios. Eddie Rosario had three hits and two RBIs, but the Twins fell for the second time in nine games on their current homestand.

PIRATES 2, BREWERS, FIRST GAME

PITTSBURGH — Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, and that was enough to push Pittsburgh victory over the Milwaukee in the first game of a doubleheader.

Marte sent an 0-1 pitch from Chase Anderson (6-7) over the center field wall to put the Pirates ahead 1-0. Polanco then drove Anderson’s 3-2 offering over the wall in right for his 15th long ball.

Richard Rodriguez (2-2) got the win, retiring all four batters he faced in relief of starter Ivan Nova.

Felipe Vazquez got the final three outs to earn his career-best 22nd save in 26 opportunities.

PIRATES 6, BREWERS 2, SECOND GAME

PITTSBURGH — Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco hit back-to-back home runs for the second time on the day, and Pittsburgh won the second game of a doubleheader over Milwaukee.

With the Pirates leading 3-0 in the eighth, Marte hit his 13th homer over the left-field wall before Polanco hit his 16th over the wall in right-center to make it 5-0.

Marte extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a ground-rule double in the sixth.

In his second major league start, Clay Holmes (1-1) allowed no runs on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks for his first win.

Brent Suter (8-6) went five innings for Milwaukee, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

