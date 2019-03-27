Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in the AL East in 2018) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-73, third in the AL West in 2018)

Seattle; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners went 41-35 in division games in 2018. Seattle averaged 8.7 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game last year.

The Red Sox finished 52-24 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Boston pitchers struck out 9.6 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.25. The Red Sox won the season series 4-3 in 2018.

Mariners Injuries: None listed.

Red Sox Injuries: Steve Pearce: day-to-day (calf), Dustin Pedroia: day-to-day (knee), Marco Hernandez: day-to-day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.